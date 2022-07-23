HELENA, Mont. - An annual drag queen story hour for children was hosted by the Montana Book Co. as part of the pride event Saturday in Helena.

According to the Montana Free Press, threats against the event were posted online by a self-proclaimed member of the oath keepers.

The Montana Book Co. is an independent, LGBTQ+, locally-owned, bookstore located on historic Last Chance Gulch in Helena.

We spoke with Kev Hamm the President of Montana Pride Org who says his group will not be stopped by hate.

“The bigots showed their true colors, and our community and our allies showed that we won’t be terrorized into fear,” Hamm said. “We showed up, and it was awesome. And it will continue to be awesome.”

On Twitter, Montana Book Co. said 200 people came out for the drag story hour, with another 100 people outside on the street forming a support line between around the 10 protestors and the store.

Drag queen story hours have made headlines as of late, these are events in which drag performers wear costumes and makeup and read to children. Just last month one was hosted in Billings.

At the time of that event, Congressman Matt Rosendale Tweeted he didn't support sexually explicit content, and that it was inappropriate for children.

It should be noted there is no sexually explicit content involved in drag.

We did reach out via phone to the book store and did not hear back.