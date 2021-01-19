HELENA - Business as usual, that’s what is feels like today in the Montana State Capitol in Helena. If you were to drive by the Capitol dome, nothing would seem out of the ordinary. As we have seen with other state capitols around the country, you might see barriers, national guardsman, or more patrols. None of that so far here in Helena.
Inside the building today, State law makers were going about their business, with the 2021 legislative session still taking place. In talking with Capitol police and Capitol security today, they are actively monitoring the situation right now. According to officials, they are increasing their law enforcement presence in anticipation for tomorrow. So far today, we have only seen a few more patrol cars that normal.
Now all that to say, Capitol police will be working with local law enforcement, and will be ready if any issues arise tomorrow. And Montana lawmakers will be continuing their business with committee meetings, chamber sessions, and bill review. We will be here tomorrow as well, bringing you any updates.