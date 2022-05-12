HELENA, Mont. - Several communities and organizations around Montana are receiving grants from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The following are grant applicants, what they are receiving and their plans for the grant according to the Environmental Protection Agency:

A $500,000 grant is going to the Big Sky Economic Development Authority in Billings to complete environmental site assessments and create economic redevelopment opportunities in the East Billings Urban Renewal District.

Missoula County is receiving $500,000 to complete environmental assessments, cleanup plans, and reuse plans in the communities of East Missoula, Bonner, West Riverside, Milltown and Piltzville.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe in Lame Deer will receive $448,190 to conduct environmental assessments and advance the cleanup of several properties on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality is receiving $2 million to complete environmental site assessments and spur redevelopment at dozens of properties in Montana communities, including target areas in the town of Anaconda, the City of Billings, and the Town of Libby.

Snowy Mountain Development Corporation in Lewistown is receiving $3.9 million to perform several cleanups in a six-county area in Central Montana.

The Great Falls Development Authority is set to receive $2.65 million, which will go towards providing cleanup loans and grants at multiple properties throughout the City of Great Falls and Cascade County.

Bear Paw Development Corporation of Northern Montana in Havre is receiving $2.15 million and plans to use funding to continue to provide cleanup loans and grants throughout the five counties in their Economic Development District.

Headwaters Resource Conservation & Development Council in Butte will receive $1 million for providing loans and subgrants to support cleanup activities.

You can find detailed information on what each of the applicants plan on doing with the funds on the EPA website here.