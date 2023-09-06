MISSOULA, Mont. - National Suicide Prevention Week starts Sunday, Sept. 10, and several communities in Montana are holding Out of the Darkness walks.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, Montana consistently ranks top 5 in the nation for suicide rates. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention says these walks are held to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

We have passed the one year mark since the introduction of the nation wide 9-8-8 suicide and crisis prevention lifeline, which has received over 5 million calls, texts and chats in its first year.

If you would like to register for a walk, volunteer or find sponsorship opportunities, check out the Out of the Darkness Walks below:

Missoula Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Paddlehead Stadium at Ogren Park, Missoula, MT

Register Today / Volunteer Inquiries / Sponsorship Opportunities

Bozeman Out of the Darkness Walk

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Lindley Park, Bozeman, MT

Register Today / Volunteer Inquiries / Sponsorship Inquiries

Eastern Montana Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Veteran's Memorial Park, Sidney, MT

Register Today / Volunteer Inquiries / Sponsorship Inquiries

Sheridan County Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, September 16, 2023

Whitney Commons, Sheridan, WY

Register Today / Volunteer Inquiries / Sponsorship Opportunities

Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Walk

Sunday, September 17, 2023

Will James Middle School, Billings, MT

Register Today / Volunteer Inquiries / Sponsorship Inquiries

Central Montana Out of the Darkness Walk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Gibson Park, Great Falls, MT

Register Today / Volunteer Inquiries / Sponsorship Inquiries

Flathead Valley Walk Out of the Darkness Walk

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Kalispell Middle School, Kalispell, MT

Register Today / Volunteer Inquiries / Sponsorship Inquiries

International Survivors of Suicide Loss, or Survivor Day, is Nov. 18, and locations are still being determined, if you are interested in volunteering, would like to host a Survivor Day, or you would like to join a Survivor Day Planning Committee, you can email trassley@afsp.org for more information.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 9-8-8 or chat 988lifeline.org.