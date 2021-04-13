Montana counties react to J&J vaccine pause

HELENA, Mont. – Montana is putting a pause on the use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after the CDC and FDA say there are reports of it causing a rare but severe type of blood clot. While all federal health channels have stopped using the vaccine immediately, it is up to individual states to make their own call.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Services says just under 20,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Montana, and there are no known reports of blood clots in the state at this time. Still, DPHHS has asked all counties to stop using the vaccine until there is more information.
We checked in with some of the state’s largest counties to see if there are concerns about supplies as they continue to hold clinics only using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Health officers around the state say only a small percentage of the total vaccine allocations each week are Johnson and Johnson, and they can easily adjust previously scheduled clinics using Moderna and Pfizer. We also checked in with one of Montana’s tribes to see if today's news would affect tribal and rural communities across the state.
"We are at around 96, 97 percent vaccinated so we don't see a, you know this isn't going to deter our vaccines right now," James McNeely, the public information officer for the Blackfeet Nation, said.
McNeely also says they have Pfizer and Moderna shots available for who still need vaccine doses. Cascade, Gallatin, Missoula, and Yellowstone Counties all say they can adapt and continue with vaccine clinics. Speaking of Yellowstone, their county health officer says they are currently working to reschedule clinics on the MSU-Billings campus for students to get Pfizer or Moderna doses instead.
"If we do that, we go from a one-shot vaccine to a two-shot vaccine so we have to be cognizant of things like when final exams are scheduled and that second dose and how long people will be in town,” John Felton, the county’s health officer, said. “We're hopeful that the CDC and FDA will work out fairly quickly if we can resume use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine."
Senator Jon Tester also released a statement on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"Ensuring public trust in the safety and effectiveness of all the available vaccines is critically important, which is why we’ve got to get to the bottom of what’s going on, and I expect the FDA to do that quickly, thoroughly and transparently. I’ve been fully vaccinated and I recommend that all Montanans do the same as soon as possible so we can beat this virus and get our state back on the right track,” Sen. Tester said.
For rural communities and the VA, the J&J vaccine has been an important part of Montana’s rollout since it can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures and only requires one dose.
For now, the state health department has asked counties to label all Johnson and Johnson vaccines with "do not use" until they receive further guidance.