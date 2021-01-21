HELENA - Montana Democrats announced policies Thursday, addressing rising property taxes for low and middle-income Montanans, providing a tax cut for working families and exempting low-income Montanans from paying tax on social security income.
Thursday morning, Senate Bill 10 was presented. The legislation would provide an income tax cut to working Montanans facing rising property taxes, and be available to renters and homeowners a release says.
According to the release, in Montana, the wealthiest 1 percent of taxpayers represents 1.6 percent of their overall income, compared to 5.3 percent of income for the Montanans living on the lowest incomes.
The income tax credit would be available to renters and homeowners regardless of their age with the tax credit amount based on income and property taxes paid.
Rep. Emma Kerr-Carpenter of Billings will carry legislation to expand Montana’s Earned Income Tax Credit from 3 percent to 10 percent of the federal credit.
“Working families are hurting right now, and this is a targeted tax break that puts money in the pockets of people who need it — not Montana’s wealthiest,” Rep. Kerr-Carpenter said. “That’s money that folks will spend on things like rent, food, school supplies, and services in their communities. It will boost revenues for local small businesses across the state and kickstart our economic recovery.”
Legislation was also announced by Rep. Dave Fern of Whitefish to make social security income exempt from state income tax for Montanans on middle and low incomes.
“This bill exempts Montanans on lower incomes from paying tax on social security, without letting wealthy retirees off the hook,” Rep. Fern said. “This puts money in the pockets of legacy Montanans who will actually spend it in their communities, boosting revenue for local businesses.”