Montana Democrats hold press conference to announce new legislation

HELENA - Democratic lawmakers held a press conference Thursday to announce legislation they hope will lower healthcare costs and create jobs across the Treasure State.
The biggest concern expressed by Democrats is the proposed changes in funding toward healthcare.
Representative Mary Caferro of Helena expressed the challenges the party is facing.
"And then I remind everyone that Medicaid expansion in the first time it passed and the second time it passed, with the jobs component, was passed with bipartisan support. And things are tough, but they're not that tough. We're going to get stuff done, believe me."
Of course, the Democrats face an uphill battle in passing legislation against the proposed cuts with Republican super-majorities in both the House and Senate and a Republican in the Governor's seat.