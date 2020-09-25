HELENA - The Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) says Friday they are distributing a total of $64 million in Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) funds to Montanans financially affected by COVID-19.
According to a release from the DLI, Montana is one of the first in the nation to distribute supplemental funds, and one of four to spend the maximum $400 a week to Unemployment Insurance (UI) receivers.
A Presidential Memorandum opened up LWA after Congress did not renew the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program of $600 per week to UI receivers.
“We know that this funding made a difference for jobless Montanans and those working reduced hours due to the ongoing pandemic,” Acting DLI Commissioner Brenda Nordlund said in the release.
DLI is accepting UI online applications for qualifying Montanans, or those who qualify for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance eligibility guidelines.