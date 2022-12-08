HELENA, Mont. - So far this winter, eight snow plows have been hit in Montana.
The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is giving drivers a reminder to not crowd the plow as they hit the roads this winter.
“Each of these hits takes a plow and a driver out of service. We are short-staffed in many areas, and our plows are on the road for your safety, so please help us help you!” the MDT said.
They gave the following tips on safe driving this winter:
Watch for White Outs - Some people take chances and drive through the snow cloud created by the plow. Don't! These clouds can reduce visibility to zero. The reduced visibility can result in people striking the plow or even hitting a second plow truck working ahead of the first one.
Be Alert - We've been adding GREEN lights to make our plows more visible! So when you see those green flashing lights, know that they don't mean "go" - they mean slow down and give our plows space to work.
Pay Attention - People have attempted to pass MDT’s plowing operations and have hit snow berms created by the plow truck, resulting in loss of control or even collisions. If the plow truck is hit, the truck and operator are taken out of service, passenger vehicles are damaged, and vehicle occupants may be seriously injured or killed.
Be Patient - Snowplows generally operate slowly to clear snow and spread sanding materials properly. When approaching a plow from the rear, reduce speed immediately and safely. When approaching an oncoming plow, do not crowd the centerline. The plow operators know the road well and will pull over to let traffic pass as soon as it is safe.
More winter driving tips from the MDT can be found on their website here.
