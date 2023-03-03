HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of agriculture is accepting applications for the Food and Agriculture Development Center Grant Program.

More than $1 million s in funding is available and the Department of Agriculture plans to award multiple grants over the next two years.

To qualify for a grant the Department of Agriculture says projects must develop the state's food processing infrastructure, support emerging agriculture technologies or enhance opportunities to expand the agricultural economy.

The Food and Agriculture Development Network has a complete list of guidelines and eligibility requirements on their website.