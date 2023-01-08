HELENA, Mont. - In Montana, 48 percent of the homes tested for radon, a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that can lead to a risk of lung cancer, have levels above the action level according to Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) data.
Testing is the only way to know about a radon problem in a home, and Montannas can get a free radon test kit from the Montana DEQ Radon Control Program.
“It’s very easy for radon problems to go unnoticed because the harmful health effects are based on long-term exposure,” explained Dan Lloyd, DEQ’s energy bureau chief. “We encourage Montanans to test for radon especially since the geology of the state can lead to elevated levels.”
Long-term exposure to radon can lead to a risk of lung cancer, and winter months are the best time to test because radon levels are typically the highest due to less ventilation.
Testing is recommended by the DEQ every two to five years or after making changes to your home or occupying a previously unused lower level.
If radon levels are above the action level of 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L), mitigation is recommended.
Homeowners typically spend around $1,400 in an existing home and around $400 during construction of a new home for a radon mitigation system.
You can learn more about radon in Montana and order a free test kit on the DEQ’s website here.
A list from the DEQ of mitigation professionals who are certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program or the National Radon Safety board can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.