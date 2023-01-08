Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MST THIS MORNING... The Dense Fog Advisory for the Helena Valley will be allowed to expire at 10 AM this morning. While fog still lingers across the valley, dense fog is no longer expected. Travelers are still urged to exercise caution as areas of reduced visibility are still occurring. Slow down, use low beam headlights, and allow extra time to reach your destination.