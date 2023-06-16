HELENA, Mont. - Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) is recommending people load up on non-perishable food items in the event of an emergency.
DES said in a Facebook post people should look into food items such as soups, canned fruits and vegetables and sources of protein such as beans.
Additionally, DES suggests having cat and dog food stocked is a good idea too.
DES recommends people have at least a three-day supply of food.
Lastly, people should make sure they have a can-opener on hand.
