HELENA, Mont. - A Montana District Court put a temporary restraining order Thursday on a new abortion ban banning D&E abortion procedures.
D&E procedures is the "safest and most common" abortion procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy, Planned Parenthood of Montana (PPMT) said in its release.
PPMT and PPMT Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Samuel Dickman filed a request for relief May 16, the day Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law.
The Court ruled the ban cannot be carried out because it likely violates the Montana Constitution, PPMT said in its release.
The Montana Supreme Court ruled more than 20 yers ago protecting the right to an abortion in the Armstrong decision.
There is a hearing scheduled for May 23 on abortion provider's request for a preliminary injunction.
“Every day Montanans are waking up to new restrictions on their bodily autonomy, confused about what care they can and cannot access in their own communities. As the Legislature and Governor continue to enact unconstitutional laws, Planned Parenthood of Montana remains committed to challenging them in court. We’re glad the district court has once again recognized the grave harm these anti-abortion laws will have on people seeking basic health care and stepped in to grant this much-needed relief. Politics has no place in the exam room and we will not stand by as lawmakers race to take away access to abortion and strip us of our personal freedom,” Martha Fuller, president and CEO, PPMT, said in the release.
“While this decision is a relief, we should never have had to go to court to allow Montana providers to be allowed to use their medical expertise to serve their patients. A person’s health, not politics, should drive important medical decisions. But cruel, out-of-touch politicians have turned their backs on their constituents. Planned Parenthood will never turn its back on patients in Montana and across the country who have a right to control their own bodies, lives, and future. We will not stop until this ban and the others we’re challenging are permanently blocked,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in PPMT's release.
