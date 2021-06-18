HELENA, Mont. - New information has been released regarding a helicopter accident that happened while crews responding to the Deep Creek Fire on June 15.

A report from the Montana DNRC says one of their Bell UH-1H (Huey) Type 2 helicopters was ordered to the Deep Creek Canyon Fire to provide fire suppression in the form of crew transportation and bucket drops.

The helicopter was dispatched to pick up a Helitack crew at DNRC’s Central Land Office in Helena around 3:20 pm.

At the office, the helicopter loaded a crew of four personnel.

According to the DNRC, takeoff from the office was uneventful, however, once they arrived at the helibase, the helicopter experienced adverse winds, causing a hard landing of the aircraft.

The helicopter spun right about 120 degrees and rolled to the left into an upside-down position at impact.

After the helicopter was stationary, the pilot realized the engine was still running and located the fuel shutoff switch and all the electrical switches.

As the pilot was turning the switches, he noticed the aircraft was on fire and that at least two crew members had escaped.

The helicopter manager kicked the helicopter windshield out and flagged down additional help.

Montana State Trooper Amanda Villa was at the scene and helped crew members escape the aircraft.

After making sure no other personnel were trapped, the pilot exited the helicopter himself, and the crew was transported to medical centers for medical evaluations.

Two members were taken to Billings Clinic Broadwater in Townsend while the remaining three were taken to St. Peter’s Health in Helena.

There were no serious injuries, and all personnel were released from the hospital that night after being assessed and cleared by medical professionals.

A 24-hour stand-down of all aviation resources was initially put in place by the DNRC following the incident starting at 10:30 pm on June 15 and it was extended for an additional 24 hours on June 16.

On June 17, the aviation safety stand-down was lifted and all DNRC aviation resources are currently available for initial attack and fire suppression statewide.

The DNRC says after the crew members were debriefed by officials, the crew independently decided to initiate retraining.

Retraining of the pilot in wind evaluation and recognition of adverse wind conditions will be done by DNRC Air Operations.

DNRC Air Operations will also retrain in the areas of aerodynamics with special attention given in the areas of settling with power and loss of tail rotor effectiveness.

“Firefighters do heroic work every day, and I, like all Montanans, am grateful the pilot and crew are recovering,” said Governor Greg Gianforte. “As our first responders continue to fight fire in the weeks ahead, they have the full force of the state behind them.”

“We are incredibly grateful that the pilot and crew are safe and home with their families after the accident at the Deep Creek Fire,” said Amanda Kaster, DNRC Director. “As one of the most capable and proficient air operations programs in the region, we are using this event to strengthen the Fire Protection Program at DNRC. Our Aviation Program and the rest of our firefighting personnel remain resilient and ready for the upcoming fire season.”

DNRC then initiated a review of the accident and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) told the DNRC Chief Pilot that DNRC would be the responsible party to lead the investigation.

At this time, the DNRC says they are working on finishing the report and it is expected to be available early next week.