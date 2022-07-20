HELENA, Mont. - Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) Services are now available for Medicaid-eligible youth with autism, Serious Emotional Disturbance (SED), or those eligible for the agency’s Developmental Disabilities Program.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced the increased services Wednesday.

DPHHS Director, Adam Meier says ABA is a type of therapy that can improve social, communication, and learning skills through positive reinforcement, adding that experts consider ABA the gold standard for treatment for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

According to the DPHHS, this type of therapy is provided by licensed Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs), Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analysts and Registered Behavior Technicians.

Montana has around 60 BCBAs, and it is estimated that hundreds of young Montanans, up to 21 years old, could potentially benefit from the change.

DDP Bureau Chief Lindsey Carter said with this increased access to services and improved flexibility, the goal is that more licensed BCBAs will choose to provide services in the state.