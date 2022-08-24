HELENA, Mont. - Officials from the Montana Department of Health and Human Services are reporting mosquitoes carrying the West Nile Virus (WNV) have been found in some Lewis and Clark County mosquito populations.

Cases of WNV in Montana mostly occur in late August and early September, Lewis and Clark County Public Health (LCPH) said.

While most of those infected with WNV will not become ill, one in five individuals develops a fever and other symptoms such as headache, eye pain, muscle aches, joint pain, rash on the trunk, or swollen lymph nodes.

Around one in 150 people develop a severe illness affecting the central nervous system, such as encephalitis or meningitis, LCPH said.

There are no vaccines to prevent the disease or medications to treat the disease.

“The most important thing you can do to prevent West Nile Virus is to avoid mosquito bites. The mosquitoes that carry WNV are most active at dusk and dawn,” said Laurel Riek, disease control and prevention division administrator for LCPH. “As we head into the last few weeks of summer, remember to cover exposed skin when you can and use an insect repellent.”

LCPH provided the following steps to prevent mosquito bites:

Wear protective clothing like long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Use insect repellent registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, such as DEET and Picaridin.

Control mosquito populations by removing standing water around homes, barns, and apartment buildings. This can include tires, buckets, planters, toy pools, and flowerpot saucers. In addition, residents who have bird baths and outdoor water bowls for pets should change the water frequently.

Use screens in good repair on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.