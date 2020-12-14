Montana electors meet to cast Electoral College votes

HELENA -- President-elect Joe Biden will be confirmed as the 46th President of the United States.
That will happen after electors from all 50 states and Washington DC cast ballots in a constitutional ritual that rarely draws attention. In Helena, the Montana Presidential Elector meeting took place earlier today.
The entire process took just under half an hour as the state's three electors met earlier to confirm the state's electoral votes for President Trump and Vice President Pence.
This day takes on a stronger resonance this year as President Trump has yet to concede the 2020 election. Reports from around the country indicate that every state cast their electoral college votes based on how their states voted, and that there are no faithless electors at this point.
Fears of protests or violence outside state capitols went mostly unfounded, even after large protests in the nation's capital over the weekend. In Michigan, the offices of lawmakers were closed today following "credible threats of violence", and electors received a state police escort into the State House.
In Montana, things were much calmer, with electors coming to an unsurprising consensus.
"Montana's choice for President is Donald J. Trump and for Vice President, it is Michael R. Pence,” said Brad Tschida, Chairman of the 2020 Presidential Electors of Montana.
The electoral votes will arrive in Washington DC on Dec. 23, to be counted in a Joint Session of Congress on Jan. 6. If there are objections at the session, the House and Senate can meet separately to decide how they will count votes.
But with both chambers needing to sustain any objections for the president, it is not expected to carry any weight, with the Democrats controlling the House.
If nothing else, President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in on Jan. 20 of next year at noon ET and 10am MT.