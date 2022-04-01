HELENA, Mont. - As summer approaches, Governor Greg Gianforte is taking active steps in preparation to prepare and prevent wildfires.

The state is already experiencing dryer than normal conditions this spring and Gov. Gianforte wrote a letter earlier this week to D.C. asking for the Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, (USDA) to come to Montana and address important wildfire management for the future of Montana’s forests.

The Governor plans to go over the “Montana Forest Action Plan” to discuss important prevention measures needed to properly coordinate on the state, federal and local levels to improve the health and sustainability of forest health.

The Montana Forest Action Plan also factors in ways to protect local communities from the devastating impacts of unmanageable wildfires.

“Montana is facing unprecedented wildland fire risk and forest health conditions that threaten our homes, communities, and economy,” said Gov. Gianforte in his letter to Sec. Vilsack.

“Through cross-boundary coordination and initiatives funded and prioritized by both of our agencies, we’re taking action to mitigate the risk of fire to Montanans. But more must be done,” he continued.

The invitation is set on committing to properly formalizing the allocation of more funds and resources towards private land work.

“Active forest management has been a top priority for our administration since day one. That’s why I am proud to report last year, Montana doubled the number of acres of active forest management, but we can’t do this alone–we need the forest service at the table, that’s why I’ve asked Secretary Vilsack to come to Montana for a sit-down, so we can map out a plan together,” said Gov. Gianforte.

The Montana Action Plan is set to manage over 3.8 million acres as 60% of those acres are on federal land and are currently at wildfire risk.

Last year, the Governor changed the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) managed forests, reaching a new goal in 2021, doubling from 11,000 acres to 25,000.

Gov. Gianforte hopes that with the help of the USDA, Montana can continue to expand forestation restoration and preventive wildfire projects across the whole state.