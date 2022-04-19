Montana's Primary Debates Begins This Week

Photo courtesy of Montana Farmers Union 

HELENA–Thurs. April 21 at 7:00 p.m. the Republican Congressional Debate will kick-off the primaries with the U.S. House District 2 for the eastern part of the state, hosted by Montana Farmers Union. 

There will be a series of four total debates, for both Republican and Democrats entered in the race for Montana’s two seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. 

The first debate will be held at Miles City Community college.

Farming fields and the impacts on all Montanans

Candidates Kyle Austin, James Boyette and Charles Walkingchild, will debate focusing the conversation on Montana Agriculture issues that impact and affect all Montanans, state-wide. 

Republicans debate Montana Ag

Current U.S. Representative Matt Rosendale, declined Montana Farmers Union invitation and will not be participating. 

April 28, will be the Democrats turn to debate for their primary election for District 2. 

Montana Farmers Union President, Walter Schweitzer, commented on the importance of the Congressional Primary Debates on their website stating, “It’s our opportunity to put issues that are important to rural Montana and family farms at the forefront of the conversation surrounding the elections,” adding, that rural communities are the essential backbone of Montana.  

