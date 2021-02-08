Montana Farmers Union holds town hall to highlight legislative agenda

HELENA – The Montana Farmers Union held a town hall meeting on Monday night.
Farmers and ranchers across the state are running into problems when it comes to getting their machinery fixed.
In the town hall meeting, the bill that received the most attention from the union is the right to repair bill.
Right to repair is a law in several states allowing the consumer, in this case the farmer or rancher, to fix their own equipment without having to go back to the manufacturer. One member of the union talked about the upcharges he has to deal with.
"For the longest time, they wouldn't even allow you access to their parts manuals online,” Erik Somerfeld said. “Unless you spent thousands and thousands of dollars just to buy the parts manual."
Rural Montanans face the biggest challenge without having a right to repair act -- because they will have to pay more to get equipment fixed as a result. Both Rep. Katie Sullivan and Sen. Mark Sweeney are carrying these bills.
The union says the two bills are its top legislative priorities for this session, one of which -- the right to repair bill -- is expected to be delivered this week.