HELENA, Mont. - Montana fifth graders are invited to submit their art in the theme of “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” to help raise awareness of the issue of missing children and have a chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C.
Artwork must be original and hand crafted, 8 ½ x 14 inches in size and include the words “Bringing Our Missing Children Home” to be eligible.
Posters with digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be accepted.
Student’s work will be judged on originality, creativity, use of color and materials, and reflection of the contest theme.
A winning poster will be selected and the artist will receive a $100 cash prize and get to celebrate with Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen
It will also be submitted to the national contest and the national poster contest winner, along with his/her parents and teacher, will be awarded a trip to Washington, D.C. to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
A written poster contest student application form must be submitted along with each poster. The application will be judged on the level of understanding of the subject, clarity, and grammar appropriate for the fifth grade. Application and consent forms are available here.
