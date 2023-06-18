HELENA, Mont. - With the official start of summer just days away, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is planning for this winter and is accepting applications for ice fishing competitions for the 2023-2024 season.
FWP considers any event where an entry fee is charged or where people may win prizes for catching fish a fishing contest.
Participants must comply with state fishing regulations, including daily and possession limits.
Applications for contests must be received by July 15. They can be sent via email to fwpfsh@mt.gov, or by mail to:
FWP Fisheries Division
Attn: Fishing Contests
P.O. Box 200701
Helena, MT 59620-0701
You can find more information on proposed fishing contests on the FWP Fishing Contest webpage here, or by calling 406-444-2449.
