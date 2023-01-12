HELENA, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has been directed to develop a new wolf management plan for the state.
A release from the Office of the Governor says Montana’s current Wolf Conservation and Management Plan was finalized and approved by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service in 2004.
After wolves were delisted by Congress in 2011, Montana has retained statewide management authority.
“Given the public and legislature’s engagement in wolf management, it is an appropriate time to revisit the Wolf Plan,” Governor Greg Gianforte wrote in a letter to FWP Director Hank Worsech. “Accordingly, I am directing FWP to collaborate with the citizens of Montana to form a new Wolf Plan.”
In a letter to FWP Director Hank Worsech, Gianforte says that in 2002, the federal recovery goal for gray wolf recovery was met after efforts were started dating back to the 1980s.
You can read the full letter here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.