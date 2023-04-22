HELENA, Mont. - In response to declining mule deer populations, Montana, Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) announced it is embarking on research efforts to look into the declines and engage hunters about their attitudes on mule deer management and hunting.
Part of the effort to look into declines involved an expansive public opinion survey, which was sent out to 5,000 randomly selected resident hunters this past winter.
“We’ve worked hard to be adaptive in our mule deer management over the past few decades,” said Brian Wakeling, FWP’s game management bureau chief. “However, some of the data we’re using to guide decisions needs to be updated, and it’s time to start testing our old assumptions and make sure our efforts are in line with the expectations and desire of hunters.”
This survey is nearly identical to one conducted in 2011, and results were similar, FWP said.
According to FWP, results showed continued support for current mule deer management in Montana, including season length, timing and the opportunity to hunt mule deer every year.
The survey also indicated some hunters are looking for changes.
When asked about hunting bucks every year or hunting them once every several years, about 60 percent of hunters liked the ability to hunt mule deer bucks every year, which is generally the current framework in Montana.
Almost 40 percent of hunters said they would choose to hunt mule deer bucks once every several years if it meant having the opportunity to harvest a mature buck.
Listening sessions were also held in northwest and northeast Montana this spring to allow for conversation with the public about mule deer management, allowing FWP staff to answer questions and hear more feedback on the current state of mule deer hunting and management in Montana.
If you didn’t get to go to one of these listening sessions, FWP will be rotating sessions through its administrative regions every other year.
FWP says they have efforts that are starting or will start in the coming years that may include more radio collaring efforts to track numbers and mortality, habitat research, and other population modeling efforts.
“Overall, we’re looking to do additional mule deer research and monitoring across the state that will give us data we can use in communicating with the public and in setting regulations, and managing habitat and predation,” Wakeling said. “We know hunters around the state are concerned and the research we’re starting on will help us ensure our management decisions continue to be sound moving forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.