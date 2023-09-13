HELENA, Mont. - Montana game wardens seized several game animals in several states in relation to investigations of hunting violations that happened in Montana, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said Wednesday.

Game wardens from Kalispell, Billings and Miles City traveled to Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Wyoming and Kentucky.

With the help of game wardens from other states, seven elk, six mule deer, three white tail deer and two antelope were confiscated.

“Without the assistance of officers from the states involved, these cases would likely not be successfully investigated and prosecuted,” FWP Chief of Law Enforcement Ron Howell said in the release. “These investigations highlight the hard work and tenacity of our wardens to ensure that serious violations are investigated, and suspects are held accountable for those violations.”

FWP said in a release violations included license fraud, hunting without licenses, hunting during a closed season, over-limits of game animals, waste of game animals, tag transfer and unlawful possession of game animals.

“These cases involve complex, long-term investigations of the most serious type of violations of hunting laws in Montana,” Howell said in the release.

Charges on all cases are pending.