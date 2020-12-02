Montana gets closer to having first COVID-19 vaccine doses

HELENA -- Two weeks from today. That is how quickly Montana could see a COVID-19 vaccine.
Montana is set to receive just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and Gov. Steve Bullock says there is a plan to decide who gets it first.
"The committee voted yesterday to recommend the initial vaccine doses when approved, should be offered to healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities," Bullock said.
Talks of a vaccine have been circulating for months, but when would it be ready and how Montanans could get their hands on one were questions that didn't have answers until today.
"We also know that the initial first shipments of the vaccine could arrive as soon as Dec. 15 or Dec. 16," Bullock said.
"The second vaccine pending approval is the Moderna vaccine. If the federal guidelines remain the same, the first shipment of that would come out about a week later."
As for when any vaccine will be available for the public, Bullock pumped the brakes.
"There is not a lot more daylight into exactly what will be happening come March, April, and beyond that."
Bullock mentioned that DPHHS is working with CVS, Walgreens, and Big Sky Pharmacy to distribute the Pfizer vaccines. In the meantime, there is another location set aside to work with the VA and Indian Health Services to ensure they are taken care of as well.
“There remains some ambiguity even as of today of how long the Pfizer vaccine can either be outside of cold storage,” Bullock said. “We're trying to figure all of that out with what is somewhat of a moving target.”
One of the biggest challenges the state faces with the Pfizer vaccine is the requirement for extremely cold storage. Right now, he tells me they are working with larger hospitals on that front. As for rural Montana - it remains a work in progress.