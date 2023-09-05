HELENA, Mont. - Montana is receiving $14 million to improve the reliability and resilience of the electric grid.

Funds are part of the $125 million in grid resilience grants for states and tribal nations to modernize the electric grid announced by the U.S. Department of Energy.

State officials say grant funds will improve the reliability and resilience of the electric grid by reducing the vulnerability to disruptive events and the consequences of outages to community facilities and critical infrastructure.

Money will be used to limit wildfire ignition from transmission and distribution equipment and increase the skilled workforce in Montana to operate and maintain measures.

“Our Grid Resilience Formula Grants help states and tribes modernize their electric grid to reduce impacts of climate-driven extreme weather and natural disasters while also ensuring power sector reliability. We’ve already distributed more than $580 million throughout the U.S.” Kristen Nawoj, Communications Specialist with the Grid Deployment Office of the U.S. Department of Energy said.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, over the next five years, the Grid Resilience State and Tribal Formula Grants will distribute a total of $2.3 billion to States, Territories, and federally recognized Tribes based on a formula that includes factors such as population size, land area, probability and severity of disruptive events, and a locality’s historical expenditures on mitigation efforts.