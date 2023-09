HELENA, Mont. - Flags in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Sept. 11 to honor the innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001.

Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order for flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.

Gianforte’s proclamation also asks all Montanans to observe a statewide moment of silence starting at 6:58 am MDT to honor the lives lost.