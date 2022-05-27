US flag at half staff - WikiMedia
HELENA, Mont. - In honor of Memorial Day, flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff on Monday, May 30 until noon, then raised to full-staff.

Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order Friday.

“On Memorial Day, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Though we are in mourning, at noon the flag is raised to full-staff to honor the heroes still among us,” Gov. Gianforte said. “Join Susan and me in honoring the fallen and praying for our country.”

