HELENA, Mont. - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte requested President Joe Biden issue a presidential major disaster declaration due to flooding in Montana in May and June.

The request is for the counties of Carbon, Daniels, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Petroleum, Phillips, Stillwater and Treasure, according to a release from the Office of the Governor.

“At the end of May, Montana received a ridge of high pressure and accompanying rainfall that stayed over the state until the end of June,” Gov. Gianforte wrote in a letter to Pres. Biden. “Due to a previous flooding event in April, the soil had a high concentration of water levels which caused the rain to not be absorbed and flash flooding to occur. Repetitive flash flooding that occurred throughout the state was destructive and delayed initial recovery efforts.”

Gianforte went on to say rural roads, bridges, culverts and more were impacted by the flooding, with the cost to return to pre-disaster condition beyond the capabilities of the local emergency fund and state disaster fund.

You can read the governor’s request here.