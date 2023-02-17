Governor Greg Gianforte

HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed 14 bills and transmitted them to the Secretary of State Friday.

The following bills were signed:

HB 1 - Feed bill to fund 68th legislative session and prepare for 2025

HB 30 - Generally revise mortgage laws

HB 39 - Eliminate county administration fee for youth residential services

HB 43 - Revising alcohol laws relating to death or incapacity of a licensee or owner

HB 44 - Revise document requirements for state stock inspectors

HB 61 - Remove insurance continuing education council

HB 67 - Revise laws related to real estate appraisers

HB 77 - Revise laws related to public safety officer appointing authorities

HB 78 - Revise laws related to public safety officer appointing authorities

SB 7 - Revising laws related state prisons and county detention center telecommunication contracts

SB 18 - Add benefit policy statement to pension systems

SB 34 - Revise laws related to adult protective services

SB 35 - Repeal business and industrial development corporations

SB 40 - Generally revise laws related to Montana national guard duty status

