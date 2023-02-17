HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte signed 14 bills and transmitted them to the Secretary of State Friday.
The following bills were signed:
HB 1 - Feed bill to fund 68th legislative session and prepare for 2025
HB 30 - Generally revise mortgage laws
HB 39 - Eliminate county administration fee for youth residential services
HB 43 - Revising alcohol laws relating to death or incapacity of a licensee or owner
HB 44 - Revise document requirements for state stock inspectors
HB 61 - Remove insurance continuing education council
HB 67 - Revise laws related to real estate appraisers
HB 77 - Revise laws related to public safety officer appointing authorities
HB 78 - Revise laws related to public safety officer appointing authorities
SB 7 - Revising laws related state prisons and county detention center telecommunication contracts
SB 18 - Add benefit policy statement to pension systems
SB 34 - Revise laws related to adult protective services
SB 35 - Repeal business and industrial development corporations
SB 40 - Generally revise laws related to Montana national guard duty status
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.