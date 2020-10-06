Montana Guardsman honored for performance at National Best Warrior Competition

FORT HARRISON – Sgt. Donald Swan is Montana’s 2019 Best Warrior Winner, and is one of just 14 soldiers from around the country who had the opportunity to show their skills at the national level.
The National Guard National Best Warrior competition is a rigorous compilation of events both mental and physical designed to push even the best national guardsmen for multiple days.
"Being in the Montana Army National Guard gave me the opportunity to not only apply my skills as a soldier at the regional level but also represent the Montana Army National Guard at the national level as well region six and bring honor to region six and more importantly the Montana Army National Guard," says Sgt. Donald Swan, a recent participant in the National Best Warrior Competition.
Sgt. Swan says he is thankful for the opportunity to represent Montana, and grow his skills as a guardsman.
"You don't do it for the prizes and you don't do it for the limelight, so to speak, you do it to apply your skills as a soldier and to be in that competitive mode and see how you place in the nation," says Sgt. Swan.
This year Sgt. Swan placed very high in several events and wants to thank his wife for helping him train and study.
The winners of this year’s Montana’s Best Warrior competition are heading to a regional competition for a chance to compete for the national title in 2021.