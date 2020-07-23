HELENA- A contractor for the Montana Heritage Center has been announced by the Department of Administration.
Sletten Construction of Great Falls was chosen out of the six Montana contractors that submitted proposals according to a release from the Department of Administration.
The Montana Heritage Center is a renovation and expansion of the Montana Historical Society, and will be located on the corner of 6th and Roberts.
The Department of Administration says the design phase is underway and expected to last through spring 2021 as detailed plans are finalized.
The contractor will join the Building Committee and other project team members in reporting to Director John Lewis throughout the process.
Preparation of the site for major construction activities, relocation of utilities, more immediate access to Fish, Wildlife and Parks and several other substantial project elements are expected to be completed this fall.
“We are now one step closer to completion. This facility will be strategically located half-way between Glacier Park and Yellowstone National Park and has been 15 years in the making. We are also pleased to be putting Montanans to work as we move this exciting project forward during otherwise challenging times,” said Director Lewis.
The project is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.
Information and updates, including upcoming meetings of the Building Committee and opportunities for public involvement, will be posted throughout the project on the Montana Heritage Center website here.