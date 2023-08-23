HELENA, Mont. - A $10.4 million gift was made towards the construction of the new Montana Heritage Center in Helena.

A release from the Office of the Governor says the donation was made by Montana native Norm Asbjornson, who is a Montana State University (MSU), the founder, a member of the board of directors, and the recently retired executive chairman of AAON, a NASDAQ-traded heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturer.

“I look for projects that will be game changers for the state of Montana,” Asbjornson said. “This is an investment in the history of Montana and a gift to our current and future generations.”

With this donation, the Montana Historical Society (MTHS) has met its goal of raising $18.8 million for enhancements to the museum’s galleries. Fundraising efforts will continue to improve the building further and strengthen visitor experiences.

MTHS Director Molly Kruckenberg noted that Asbjornson is excited to support the Montana Heritage Center and its educational opportunities.

“Norm is particularly interested in how we support Montana schools with history curricula and our goal of bringing every student in Montana through our doors to help them learn from our history,” Kruckenberg said. “We truly appreciate Norm’s support and that of others who’ve generously contributed to this effort.”

The newly renovated Montana Heritage Center, which includes the 66,000-square-foot addition to and renovation of the historic 70-year-old MTHS’ building, is expected to open in Summer 2025.

This is not the first donation Asbjornson has made, with past donations including $50 million to MSU for its College of Engineering expansion and $40 million to renovate the Winifred school in his hometown. Among other donations, he endowed a $1 million scholarship fund for graduates from Montana high schools with 100 or fewer students, and a scholarship for Winifred High School graduates who attend MSU.