HELENA- The Montana Highway Patrol is chaining up parts of their recruitment process for their August 2020 Academy.
According to MHP, during the recruitment process people who are successful in the selection process and offered employment to attend the Academy will now be able to choose where they want to live and work in Montana pending final approval from the Chief of the Patrol.
Assignments will be assumed after the successful completion of the Academy and Field Training Assignment.
Another change coming is that successful lateral applicants may be eligible to attend a shortened MHP Academy for five weeks rather than the standard 11-week academy.
A successful lateral applicant’s training and experience will determine whether a lateral applicant qualifies for the condensed training.
MHP is currently recruiting troopers for at least 10 trooper positions for the August 2020 Academy.
Recruitment closes on April 6, 2020.
You can view the job posting online here.