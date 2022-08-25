BOULDER, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is putting a new tool in the hands of their troopers.

Recently, troopers have been training with less lethal shotguns so they have another tool to keep the community safe.

"We're doing everything possible so that we would not have to use lethal force. That does not negate the fact that we might have to use lethal force. This less lethal round is something that would be helpful out there. The increase in crime in our nation today, as well as Montana, is increasing every day. So to be able to have another tool to put in our troopers' hands is so important," said Sgt. Jay Nelson, Public Information Officer for MHP.

Troopers spend time in the classroom first learning about the history of less-lethal weapons.

"You know, less lethal goes back to David and Goliath. Some of the history is quite extensive. These types of rounds were developed for law enforcement and even in the military so that lethal force did not always have to be used," said Nelson.

They also learned more about the psychology and psychological effects of less lethal's and when and how far away they need to be from the suspect to use them.

After spending the morning in the classroom, they took a test and then went to the field to practice.

Now, something about these new tools is they have been repurposed by the department.

"So firearms have a life span. You can only, especially as much as we practice, can only be utilized for so long... These could not be sold back to the public. Therefore, we were able to repurpose those and put them out as less lethal shotguns and they can still be utilized for that," said Nelson.

The rounds for these less lethal shotguns are marking rounds.

"So you'll see it's almost a fluorescent green... They would be covered, not entirely, but with the marking paint. So, if that person was to take off and we weren't able to apprehend them we could find them later," said Nelson.

Nelson tells Montana Right Now troopers spend a lot of time at the range and taking tests to make sure when they are out on the road by themselves, they can be safe and they can keep you safe.