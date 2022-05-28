Helena— On May 12, 2022, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper, Amanda Villa, won an award in Washington D.C.

She received honorable mention and accepted the Medal of Valor for her bravery and heroism from the National Association of Police Organization, “TOP COPS” for saving four people from a helicopter crash, due to high winds during the Deep Creek Canyon wildfire, last June.

The crash happened on Tues. June 15, in Broadwater County after the helicopter went down with five total passengers inside during a wildfire.

One passenger immediately escaped from the wreckage, and was able to tell Villa there were four others still inside who needed help as the helicopter began to catch fire.

“I jumped out to radio, and I did notice a gentleman was getting out of the top window, so I rushed over there to talk to him, to see if there was anybody else inside and he said there were still four more crew inside. So, I went over and started helping people out and there was a top window they were able to evacuate from, so I was helping them onto my shoulder and pulling them out of the top window,” she said.

Trooper Villa quickly gained recognition after the crash last year, for her quick thinking and heroic action that saved lives.

The Ceremony in D.C. had honorable mention candidates but only 10 got chosen for the “TOP COP” award, and she was chosen this year for the entire state of Montana.

Though being honored for her bravery that was displayed in rescue last June, Trooper Villa said that she was very humbled to be there and that anyone would have reacted in that situation.

“It was very humbling going to the event in D.C. because most of the other officers who were there, I mean, were involved in some kind of shooting situation so I mean, I guess, I was comparing myself to them and thinking like ‘wow what I did was you know, right place right time,’ and I would hope that would be what everybody else would have done in that same situation,” said Villa.

Trooper Villa said she is thankful for all her training that she has received over the last nine years serving as a trooper for the Helena detachment and that all her training really put her to the test in that moment on that summer day.