HELENA - The Montana Historical Society is offering free admission for this holiday season, the museum announced Wednesday.
The offer lasts until Jan. 2.
Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the museum features exhibits such as “Good Beer Here, Montana’s Brewing History” and “Who Speaks to You? Portraits from our Collection" and artworks by the famous artist Charlie Russell.
“We thought free admission to our galleries and museum store is a fun way to share Montana’s curated treasures with the public,” Molly Kruckenberg, director of the Montana Historical Society, said in a release. “We know some people are experiencing hardships, especially with children at home due to the pandemic, and this is a way to reconnect with our past when we can’t connect with our families.”
The museum asks visitors who are 5-years-old and up to wear face masks while in the museum.