Helena, Mont. - The Montana Historical Society is hosting a three-part Juneteenth celebration on the afternoon of June 18.
The public is invited to attend one or all three programs, a lecture and book signing, a presentation led by Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins with an ice-cream social and a guided African American heritage tour around Helena.
At 1:30PM Associate Professor of History at Oklahoma State University, Laura Aratal, will give a lecture and a book signing in the auditorium.
Arata’s book, Race and the Wild West: Sarah Bickford, the Montana Vigilantes, and the Tourism of Decline, is about Virginia City resident Sarah Bickford, the nation’s first African American female public utilities owner and a heritage-tourism entrepreneur, according to the Montana Historical Society website.
At 3:00 PM there will be a ceremony celebrating Juneteenth. Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins will present on the history and significance of the Juneteenth Celebration and issue a proclamation honoring the holiday. Descendent of African American Montana pioneers J. P. Williams will give a speech on African American’s contributions to Montana.
The Friends of the Montana Historical Society will serve ice cream and punch on the Montana Historical Society’s front lawn after the ceremony.
The 4:00 PM African American History Tour of Helena, led by MHS community preservation coordinator Kate Hampton, is currently full. The tour is a train excursion around Helena stopping at significant African American heritage sites.
If you would like to be added to the waitlist for the tour, you can email Christine Brown at Christine.brown@mt.gov or wait near the train after the 3 pm ceremony to see if no-show seats become available.
