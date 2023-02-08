HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Historical Society is looking for people to nominate a fourth, fifth or sixth grade teacher who has done an exemplary job teaching Montana history during the 2022-2023 school year.

Principals, superintendents and teachers or librarians from public and private schools can nominate a teacher for the 34th Montana Statehood Centennial Bell Award, which honors the Montana History Teacher of the Year.

On even numbered years the award is given to a teacher at the seventh through twelfth grade level. On odd numbered years it is given to a teacher at the fourth through sixth grade level, according to the Montana Historical Society.

You can submit nominations to Norma Ashby Smith, award coordinator, at ashby7@charter.net.

Nominations should include the nominator’s name, school, address, phone number, and email; plus the teacher’s name, grade, school, address, phone number, and email. The deadline for nominations is March 31, 2023.

The winner and their class will be honored at a ceremony in the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

The winner will receive a plaque and a $4,500 cash prize to be used toward classroom materials, field trips, speakers and anything else that will enhance learning in their classroom

You can read more about the award from the Montana Historical Society’s release here.