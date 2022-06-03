Pioneers of Montana

Photo Courtesy of Montana Historical Society 

HELENA– The Montana Historical Society has nominated certain individuals for their guardianship and culture in pioneering Montana as we know it today.

There are two awards, the “Heritage Keeper Award” and the “Heritage Guardian Award”  the Montana Historical society has granted various historical and influential people these awards throughout Montana State, since 1978. 

Arlyne Reichert, 96, is a “Heritage Guardian” was one of the recipients this year and is best known up in Great Falls as the iconic “Bridge Lady.” 

Guardian Recipient

Photo Courtesy of Montana Historical Society 

Above: Arlyne Reichert, 96, nominated for this years "Heritage Guardian" Award by the Montana Historical Society 

Reichert was nominated for the award after spending nearly 30 years  working to save the Tenth Street Bridge in Great Falls, which was slated for demolition in the ‘90s but she recognized it as an architectural icon.

10th Street Bridge

Photo Courtesy of Historic Montana

Above: 10th Street Bridge, Great Falls 

 The iconic concrete arch bridge, which spans the Missouri River, was erected in 1920.

Christine Brown, interpretive historian for the Montana Historical Society spoke about the merit behind these awards.

 “The ‘Heritage Keeper Award’ recognizes someone, a person, or an organization that has demonstrated, dedicated, and committed effort and impact on some aspect of preserving or documenting Montana history. And the ‘Heritage Guardian Award’ is very similar but it recognizes a person or an organization's body of work, across the state and across time,” said Brown. 

Margie Smith

Photo Courtesy of Montana Historical Society

Above: Heritage Award Winner, Margie Smith 

Another winner this year, Margie Smith, who for the past 40 years, Smith a legendary and life-long resident from Anaconda, dedicated her time to the Smelter City's historic preservation community by saving the Anaconda Copper Mining Company’s smokestack, the Montana Hotel, and the annual Smelterman’s Day celebration.

“These awards represent the highest honor the Historical Society can bestow upon those doing the daily work of saving Montana’s past for future generations,” said Hal Stearns, MTHS board president. “Their contributions, and their level of devotion, are amazing.”-Montana Historical Society 

