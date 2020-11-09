Montana Historical Society receives $100K donation for Heritage Center

HELENA - The Montana Historical Society (MHS) is receiving a $100,000 donation from Opportunity Bank for the new Montana Heritage Center, announced Monday.
The donation will help pay for building the Heritage Center attached to the north side of the current Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building on the Capitol Campus, according to the release from MHS and Opportunity Bank. Construction began in fall 2020.
With the new construction, the Memorial Building, erected in 1950 and containing MHS, will receive a face-lift.
"The facilities will expand exhibit and educational spaces and provide a better storage environment for priceless artifacts, paintings and other items held at the Montana Historical Society for the benefit of all Montanans," MHS and Opportunity Bank writes in the release.
In 2019, the Montana State Legislature passed the construction of the Heritage Center worth $53 million. The Montana Historical Society's and Opportunity Bank's release says tourism tax money via Lodging Facility Use Tax is funding a majority of the project; however, the Montana Historical Society is responsible with covering $10 million of the funding.
Opportunity Bank of Montana President Pete Johnson says he hopes the move will motivate other people and businesses to donate too.
“Preserving Montana’s history is extremely important,” Johnson said. “The Montana Heritage Center will help citizens understand and appreciate our history. It will be a wonderful asset for our state.”
“Opportunity Bank has supported the Montana Heritage Center since the idea originated more than a decade ago,” MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg said. “We are honored to receive their donation.”