HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Historical Society (MHS) has received a $25 million donation from the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation.

A press release from the Office of the Governor says this is the largest gift in the Montana Historical Society’s history.

The donation will go towards helping cover construction costs of the $81 million Montana Heritage Center, upgrades to the existing 70-year-old Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building, and landscaping of native plants, a sensory garden, and trails tying together the entire Montana Heritage Center campus.

“I’m honored to partner with the Montana Historical Society in realizing their vision of an inspiring space filled with images, objects, and artifacts that illustrate Montana’s rich history and true spirit and character. We want to create a place where visitors and future Montanans can experience and better understand how human history intertwines with natural history, and how the people that settled Montana shaped the land and were also shaped by it,” Dennis Washington said.

The new Montana Heritage Center will open in late 2024 or early 2025, and current estimates for construction are $81 million for the 66,000-square-foot addition, plus the renovations and landscaping.

Other funding for the project according to the release includes $41 million from the state accommodations tax, $7.5 million in general obligation bonds, and $900,000 in energy savings grants.

The MHS has also already has raised almost $8 million in grants and private donations and is committed to covering the rest of the construction costs.

“We are so grateful for the support we have received and continue to see in a wide variety of ways, from small and large donations by Montana ranchers, banks, foundations, and other individuals,” said MHS Director Molly Kruckenberg. “These donations show how important our history is to our fellow Montanans and visitors.”

“Our job is to preserve, educate, and connect people to the Big History in Big Sky Country. The Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation’s generous donation will ensure that mission is accomplished,” Kruckenberg continued.