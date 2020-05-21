Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 1245 PM MDT FRIDAY. * AT 941 AM MDT, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN ALONG ELK CREEK, NEAR AUGUSTA, MT. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... AUGUSTA. ALONG ELK CREEK, NEAR AUGUSTA, MT IS THE MOST LIKELY PLACE TO EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY. * AT 914 AM MDT, GAUGE REPORTS INDICATED HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY ALONG TENMILE CREEK, NEAR HELENA, MT. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... SPRING MEADOW LAKE STATE PARK. WITH TENMILE CREEK NEAR FLOOD STAGE, MINOR FLOODING COULD DEVELOP AT TIMES FOR LOCATIONS ALONG TENMILE CREEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. &&

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... RAIN AND SNOWMELT IN... WEST CENTRAL CASCADE COUNTY IN CENTRAL MONTANA... CENTRAL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL MONTANA... * UNTIL 600 PM MDT FRIDAY. * AT 935 PM MDT, RAIN AND SNOWMELT WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING ALONG PORTIONS OF THE DEARBORN RIVER. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN IN THE PAST FEW DAYS IN THIS REGION. THE RAINFALL, COMBINED WITH SNOWMELT HAS RESULTED IN THE RIVER RISING TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE. * WITH THE DEARBORN RIVER NEAR FLOOD STAGE, MINOR FLOODING COULD DEVELOP AT TIMES FOR LOCATIONS ALONG THE DEARBORN RIVER. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&