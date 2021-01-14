HELENA - Due to construction work for renovations and for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Montana Historical Society will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 16 and Monday, Jan. 18.
A release from the Montana Historical Society (MHS) says the construction work is part of the renovation of the existing Montana Veterans and Pioneers Memorial Building, which currently houses the Montana Historical Society.
MHS is closing in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday as well, which is a holiday for state and federal workers.