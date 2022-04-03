Press release from the Montana History Foundation:

The Montana History Foundation announces 28 projects across the state will receive a total of $212,147 in grants for preservation in 2022. This year mar ks the largest amount awarded since the Foundation began the grant program in 2012. The History Foundation’s total amount awarded to date is now over $1.3 million.

“We are humbled by the number of worthy projects seeking funds this year,” says President/CEO Charlene Porsild. “It is an honor to support 28 community organizations working to preserve their history across Montana.” The Foundation grants up to $10,000 per project. This year, grants will support projects from Flathead to Fallon counties. Four of the 28 projects include:

-Montana’s Chinese Cemeteries: Translating and Interpreting what Remains, Butte, $10,000: The Mai Wah Society will use MHF funds to translate and interpret Chinese headstones in four cemeteries in Bozeman, Butte, Billings, and Helena. The group will create a website featuring the project’s findings.

-The Crow Student Dictionary App, Hardin, $10,000: Funds from the foundation will help The Crow Language Consortium develop a phone application for approximately 13,0 00 Crow peopl e and others to l earn Crow and improve overall proficiency.

-Old Baker State Bank Façade Restoration, Baker, $8,400:Southeastern Montana Area Revitalization Team will replace and repair windows in the Old Baker State Bank Building. The project will restore a piece of Fallon County history and bring the building back to life.

-Helena Fire Tower Rehabilitation, Helena, $10,000: The City of Helena, in association with Heritage Tourism Council and the Friends of the Fire Tower, will use a grant from the Foundation to preserve and rehabilitate the “Guardian of the Gulch.”

“We are thrilled to support such diverse range of historic projects in communities across the state,” says Program Director Ciara Ryan. “We are excited to partner with the Montana State Library to use ARPA resources to fund more projects than ever this year!”

The Montana History Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity raising money for history and preservation projects across Montana. You can see a complete list of our 2022 grants here. For more information, or for help contacting any of our 2022 grantees, please contact Zach Coe at zachary@mthistory.org.