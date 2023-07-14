HELENA, Mont. - Montana homeowners can file their claim for this year’s property tax rebate starting in August.
The rebates are available after Governor Greg Gianforte signed House Bill 222, which provides a property tax rebate of up to $675 in both 2023 and 2024 for Montana homeowners at their primary residence.
Beginning Aug. 15, you can visit GetMyRebate.gov to claim your refund. Claims must be filed by Oct. 1.
Each rebate is $675 or an amount not to exceed the property taxes on a principal Montana residence for each year.
Rebates are only available to taxpayers who were billed and paid Montana property taxes on their principal residence in each year.
According to the Montana Department of Revenue, to qualify, during each year, you must have:
- owned a Montana residence for at least seven months,
- lived in this Montana residence for at least seven months,
- had property taxes, including special assessments and other fees, billed on this residence, and
- paid those property taxes on this residence.
If you moved in either year, you may still claim a rebate if you owned and lived in a principal residence for at least seven consecutive months for the year of the rebate and were billed and paid property taxes on this residence.
You can find out more about the rebates from the Montana Department of Revenue here.
