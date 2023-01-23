Weather Alert

...Brief burst of snow will cause travel difficulties this afternoon into early this evening... A brief burst of snow will cause travel difficulties because of reduced visibility and some snow-covered roads this afternoon into early this evening. The snow will not last long at any one location, generally no more than 1 to 3 hours at any one location, though a few mountain locations may see snow last up to 5 hours. Snow accumulations will generally be 1 inch or less, but may reach up to 2 inches in the mountains. Snow will diminish across north-central and southwest Montana by mid-evening.