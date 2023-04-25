UPDATE AT 3:29 PM:
House Minority Leader Kim Abbott and Representative for House District 22 in Malta, Casey Knudsen (R) spoke with reporters about their input on Monday’s commotion at the Capitol.
Rep. Abbott said those in the Caucasus believe that by not allowing Representative Zooey Zephyr to speak, they are disenfranchising 11,000 people, and that the focus should be on the legislation that impacts the LGBTQIA+ community.
“I think that the optics of silencing the first trans woman that was ever elected to this body on issues that directly impact the trans community are bad,” Rep. Abbott said, adding that she thinks the rules have not been applied evenly to Rep. Zephyr.
“Our members have worked really hard in a really difficult environment to move legislation that helps their communities and I think that is something we’re balancing with the fact that a duly elected official has been silenced on the floor of the House,” Rep. Abbott said. “There’s a lot happening in this building, this is one piece of it, and it’s a major issue for just the first amendment of the Constitution, our democracy and the way that it works.”
Representative for House District 22 in Malta, Casey Knudsen (R) told reporters there is not yet a process for their options regarding actions agasint Rep. Zephyr moving forward, and that it isn’t going to be easy with only a handful of days left in the current session.
“The State Constitution calls out that either House can expel or punish a member with the showing of good cause and a 2/3 concurrence in the body, it does not lay out a process,” Rep. Knudsen said.
Rep. Knudsen said that before what happened at the Capitol, he wanted to move past Rep. Zephyr’s statement, but his opinion has changed after Monday.
“This is, to me, more of the ability for the body to protect itself from disturbance. To maintain order and do the job. I think this is something that just needs to be handled by the body,” Rep. Knudsen said.
We spoke with Rep. Zephyr about Monday’s events, and she said that the people in the gallery were rising in the defense of democracy and calling out the action of silencing a representative.
“When the speaker refused to recognize me, he took away the voice of 11,000 people here in Montana. When people’s voices cannot be heard, when the person they elected to represent them has been silenced, they're going to come up, and they’re going to demand that those voices be heard, and that's what we saw,” Rep. Zephyr said.
As we come up on the end of the session, Rep. Zephyr added that she hopes she will be allowed to speak during discussions of bills on the behalf of her constituents.
In response to Speaker of the House Matt Regier saying Rep. Zephyr is silencing herself, Rep. Zephyr said Speaker Regier is the one silencing her, and in turn, her constituents.
“It’s very clear that I have punched in to speak on bills and have not been recognized. My light is on in there and I am ready to speak on behalf of the people who sent me here to do the work,” Rep. Zephyr said. “So the one who is choosing not to recognize me is Speaker Regier.
HELENA, Mont. - Montana House Republicans held a brief press conference Tuesday in response to Monday’s commotion at the Capitol.
Missoula Representative Zooey Zephyr has not been formally censured after comments she made on the floor during a hearing for Senate Bill 99.
Rep. Zephyr has been allowed to vote during floor sessions, however, she has not been allowed to speak out on pieces of legislation since those comments were made.
The Monday session on the House floor came to a halt after Speaker Regier would not call on Rep. Zephyr once again and more than 100 people erupted in chants yelling, "Let her speak" and "Our House.”
Speaker of the House Matt Regier gave a statement to the media Tuesday, saying this is a dark day for the State of Montana and a disappointing day for Montana media.
“The entire story was not told. Headlines that have happened over the last week, stating that the Montana House Leadership or GOP has silenced anyone is false. Currently, all representatives are free to participate in House debate while following the House rules. The choice to not follow House rules is one that Representative Zephyr has made. The only person silencing Rep. Zephyr is Rep. Zephyr. The Montana House will not be bullied. All 100 representatives will continue to be treated the same,” Speaker Regier said.
Speaker Regier did not take any questions and the Montana House of Representatives said there will not be a floor session Tuesday. A reason was not given.
Several bills were due for second and third readings that will have to be moved to another day.
Some bills that were set for their third reading included House Bill 196, which would have revised how votes are counted, and House Bill 470, which looks to change slow down and move over laws.
You can see the full House floor agenda for April 25 here.
This year’s Legislative Session is set to end May 5.
